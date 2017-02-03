  BREAKING Brian Fox is new captain of Tipperary football team

Brian Fox is the new captain of the Tipperary senior footballers and the Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill player will lead the team for the first time in Sunday’s opening National Football League Division 3 game against Antrim in Thurles (2pm).

In the team announced by manager Liam Kearns ,there is a league debut for Kildangan’s Willie Connors, while Liam McGrath of Loughmore-Castleiney also gets a debut league start, having come on as a replacement in previous campaigns.

After taking a year out Killenaule's Paddy Codd returns to the full back position, as Kearns names a strong team for Tipperary's opening fixture.

The team is Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers), Paddy Codd (Killenaule), Willie Connors (Kiladangan), Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials), Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers), Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule), Alan Moloney (Rockwell Rovers), Martin Dunne (Moyle Rovers), Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle), Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Brian Fox (captain, Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen), Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials) and Philip Austin (Borrisokane).

Substitutes – Ciarán Kenrick (Moyle Rovers), Kevin O'Halloran (Portroe), Ian Fahey (Clonmel Commercials), Joseph Hennessy (Loughmore-Castleiney), Emmet Moloney (Drom/Inch), Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers), Liam Casey (Cahir), Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Colm Stapleton (Upperchurch-Drombane), Paul Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane) and Luke Boland (Moyle Rovers).