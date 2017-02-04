Carrick United travel to Limerick on Sunday in FAI Junior Cup last sixteen

Carrick United fans - don't miss the bus!

The Hoops travel to Limerick on Sunday in a bid to make the last eight in the FAI Junior Cup.

And a bus leaves Kickham Street at 10am. Cost is €10. Please contact Gerry Power on 086 3234454.

Carrick take on Regional United at the Limerick side's 4G Astro pitch at 2pm.

It's a big challenge for Carrick but they are in top form at the moment and will fancy their chances of making the quarter finals.

As always the club appreciates its great supporters travelling in such numbers and on Sunday they look forward to seeing you all and getting behind the lads.

Carrick warmed up for the tie with a 2-0 win over Villa last weekend with goals from Jack Doherty and Stephen Hahessy.

Also on Sunday Thurles side Peake Villa host Dublin visitors Crumlin in their last sixteen tie in the FAI Junior Cup.