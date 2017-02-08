CBS Mitchelstown footballers beaten

Mitchelstown Senior B footballers lost out to Coachford College in the Munster final at Charleville on Saturday.

CBS led 0-2 to 0-0 early on wind assisted. Coachford fought back well with the sides level 0-2 0-3, 0-4 and 0-5 each by the 27th minute.

Coachford had a late point that saw them ahead at the interval 0-6 to 0-5. CBS were under pressure all through the second half and failed to score in this period.

The winners tagged on four points and their keeper Luke O'Connor saved a late penalty that saw them winners by 0-10 to 0-5. CBS team: Matthew Dawson-Furey (Mitchelstown), Ian Butler (Kildorrery), Lorcan Finn (Mitchelstown), Kieran Fox (do) P J Keating (Kildorrery), George Pendle (Mitchelstown), Shane Doyle (do), Sean Walsh (Capt) 0-1 (do), Dylan Kent (Kildorrery), Josh Macken (Ballyporeen), Brian White (0-3 (0-2f) (do), Padraigh McGrath (Galtee Gaels), Cathal O'Mahony (Mitchelstown), Mark Keane 0-1 (do), Padraigh O'Gorman(do). Subs: Dylan O'Gorman (Ballyporeen) for Shane Doyle, Cathal Harrington (Kildorrery) for Josh Macken, Shane Murphy (Mitchelstown) for Sean Walsh (black card) Cillian Dollion (do) Padraigh O'Gorman.