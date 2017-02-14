Clonmel boxer Shauna O'Keeffe will compete in national final on Friday night

Clonmel lightweight Shauna O'Keeffe will meet World Elite finalist Kellie Harrington for the lightweight belt vacated by Katie Taylor at the National Elite boxing finals on Friday.

O'Keeffe, who was beaten by Taylor - who has since turned professional - in the 2015 final, scored a unanimous decision over former European youth champion Amy Broadhurst in the 60kg semi final at the National Stadium in Dublin last Saturday evening.

Harrington, who reached the lightweight final at the 2016 world elite championships in Kazakhstan but has since dropped down to lightweight, received a bye into the finals.

Earlier this month Shauna O’Keeffe received an Annerville award from the Tipperary United Sports Panel.