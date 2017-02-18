Aidan McCormack retains place on Tipperary team for Waterford clash

Aidan McCormack (Thurles Sarsfield) has retained his place on the Tipperary team to play Waterford in the Allianz National Hurling League at Walsh Park on Sunday.

McCormack was one of the stars in the first round win over Dublin last weekend on his league debut.

The full team is -

1. Daragh Mooney - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

2. Donagh Maher - Burgess

3. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane

4. Joe O'Dwyer - Killenaule

5. Seamus Kennedy - St. Marys

6. Tomás Hamill - Moyne-Templetuohy

7. Padraic Maher (Capt.) - Thurles Sarsfields

8. Brendan Maher - Borris-Ileigh

9. Kieran Bergin - Killenaule

10. Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh

11. Jason Forde - Silvermines

12. Steven O'Brien - Ballina

13. Aidan McCormack - Thurles Sarsfields

14. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

15. Niall O'Meara - Kilruane MacDonaghs