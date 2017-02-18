Aidan McCormack retains place on Tipperary team for Waterford clash
Aidan McCormack (Thurles Sarsfield) has retained his place on the Tipperary team to play Waterford in the Allianz National Hurling League at Walsh Park on Sunday.
McCormack was one of the stars in the first round win over Dublin last weekend on his league debut.
The full team is -
1. Daragh Mooney - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
2. Donagh Maher - Burgess
3. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane
4. Joe O'Dwyer - Killenaule
5. Seamus Kennedy - St. Marys
6. Tomás Hamill - Moyne-Templetuohy
7. Padraic Maher (Capt.) - Thurles Sarsfields
8. Brendan Maher - Borris-Ileigh
9. Kieran Bergin - Killenaule
10. Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh
11. Jason Forde - Silvermines
12. Steven O'Brien - Ballina
13. Aidan McCormack - Thurles Sarsfields
14. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
15. Niall O'Meara - Kilruane MacDonaghs
