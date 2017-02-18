Tipperary ladies football team to play Down in Ardfinnan is named

Tipperary Ladies Football will play Down in Division 3 of the Lidl National Football League in Ardfinnan on Sunday, February 19th at 3pm.

With two wins to date and a home venue for this match, Tipperary will be looking forward to the encounter.

The Tipperary team is -

1 Lauren Fitzpatrick, Ballymacarbry

2 Maria Curley, Templemore

3 Emma Buckley, Cahir

4 Elaine Kelly, Cappawhite

5 Eimear Myles, Brian Borus

6 Samantha Lambert, Ardfinnan (Captain)

7 Siobhan Condon, Aherlow

8 Jennifer Grant, Brian Borus

9 Gillan O'Brien, Moyle Rovers

10 Roisin McGrath, Moyle Rovers

11 Aisling McCarthy, Cahir

12 Catherina Walsh, Moycarkey Borris

13 Edith Carroll, Galtee Rovers

14 Patricia Hickey, Brian Borus

15 Sarah Everard, Moyle Rovers

16

17 Alison Lonergan, Galtee Rovers

18 Orla O'Dwyer, Boherlahan

19 Brid Condon, Aherlow

20 Elaine Fitzpatrick. Templemore

21 Nicola Loughnane, Thurles Sarsfields

22 Laura Dillon, Ardfinnan

23 Caomihe Condon, Brian Borus

24 Maire Condon, Aherlow

25 Rachel O'Donnell, Cahir

26 Aishling Moloney, Cahir