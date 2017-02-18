Tipperary ladies football team to play Down in Ardfinnan is named

Tipperary ladies football team to play Down in Ardfinnan is named

Aisling McCarthy on Tipp team to play Down.

Tipperary Ladies Football will play Down in Division 3 of the Lidl National Football League in Ardfinnan on Sunday, February 19th at 3pm.

With two wins to date and a home venue for this match, Tipperary will be looking forward to the encounter.

The Tipperary team  is -

 

1 Lauren Fitzpatrick, Ballymacarbry 

2 Maria Curley, Templemore 

3 Emma Buckley, Cahir 

4 Elaine Kelly, Cappawhite 

5 Eimear Myles, Brian Borus 

6 Samantha Lambert, Ardfinnan (Captain) 

7 Siobhan Condon, Aherlow 

8 Jennifer Grant, Brian Borus 

9 Gillan O'Brien, Moyle Rovers

10 Roisin McGrath, Moyle Rovers 

11 Aisling McCarthy,  Cahir  

12 Catherina Walsh, Moycarkey Borris  

13 Edith Carroll, Galtee Rovers 

14 Patricia Hickey, Brian Borus 

15 Sarah Everard, Moyle Rovers 

16     

17 Alison Lonergan, Galtee Rovers 

18 Orla O'Dwyer, Boherlahan 

19 Brid Condon, Aherlow 

20 Elaine Fitzpatrick. Templemore 

21 Nicola Loughnane, Thurles Sarsfields  

22 Laura Dillon, Ardfinnan 

23 Caomihe Condon, Brian Borus 

24 Maire Condon, Aherlow 

25 Rachel O'Donnell, Cahir 

26 Aishling Moloney, Cahir  