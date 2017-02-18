Tipperary ladies football team to play Down in Ardfinnan is named
Aisling McCarthy on Tipp team to play Down.
Tipperary Ladies Football will play Down in Division 3 of the Lidl National Football League in Ardfinnan on Sunday, February 19th at 3pm.
With two wins to date and a home venue for this match, Tipperary will be looking forward to the encounter.
The Tipperary team is -
1 Lauren Fitzpatrick, Ballymacarbry
2 Maria Curley, Templemore
3 Emma Buckley, Cahir
4 Elaine Kelly, Cappawhite
5 Eimear Myles, Brian Borus
6 Samantha Lambert, Ardfinnan (Captain)
7 Siobhan Condon, Aherlow
8 Jennifer Grant, Brian Borus
9 Gillan O'Brien, Moyle Rovers
10 Roisin McGrath, Moyle Rovers
11 Aisling McCarthy, Cahir
12 Catherina Walsh, Moycarkey Borris
13 Edith Carroll, Galtee Rovers
14 Patricia Hickey, Brian Borus
15 Sarah Everard, Moyle Rovers
16
17 Alison Lonergan, Galtee Rovers
18 Orla O'Dwyer, Boherlahan
19 Brid Condon, Aherlow
20 Elaine Fitzpatrick. Templemore
21 Nicola Loughnane, Thurles Sarsfields
22 Laura Dillon, Ardfinnan
23 Caomihe Condon, Brian Borus
24 Maire Condon, Aherlow
25 Rachel O'Donnell, Cahir
26 Aishling Moloney, Cahir
