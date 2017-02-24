Tipperary football team to play Laois on Saturday is announced

The Tipperary football team to play Laois in Round 3 of the Allianz Football League Division 3 encounter in O'Moore Park, Portlaoise on Saturday at 7pm has been announced by manager Liam Kearns.

It's as you were once again for Kearns' side as Tipp look to bounce back from the one point defeat to Sligo in the last round.

The team lines out as follows;

1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers

3. Paddy Codd - Killenaule

4. Willie Connors - Kiladangan

5. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials

6. Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers

7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule

8. Alan Moloney - Rockwell Rovers

9. Martin Dunne - Moyle Rovers

10. Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle

11. Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

12. Brian Fox (Capt.) - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13. Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen

14. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials

15. Philip Austin - Borrisokane