Tipperary football team to play Laois on Saturday is announced
All Star Michael Quinlivan lines out at full forward for Tipperary against Laois.
The Tipperary football team to play Laois in Round 3 of the Allianz Football League Division 3 encounter in O'Moore Park, Portlaoise on Saturday at 7pm has been announced by manager Liam Kearns.
It's as you were once again for Kearns' side as Tipp look to bounce back from the one point defeat to Sligo in the last round.
The team lines out as follows;
1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers
3. Paddy Codd - Killenaule
4. Willie Connors - Kiladangan
5. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials
6. Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers
7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule
8. Alan Moloney - Rockwell Rovers
9. Martin Dunne - Moyle Rovers
10. Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle
11. Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
12. Brian Fox (Capt.) - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
13. Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen
14. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials
15. Philip Austin - Borrisokane
