Tipp hurling and football teams named for Semple Stadium doublebill

Heading into round 3 of the Allianz Hurling League, Tipperary manager Michael Ryan has named his starting XV to take on Clare in Roinn 1A in Semple Stadium, on Sunday, March 5th at 3pm.

Continuing to rotate their panel, the Tipp management have handed a first start of the current campaign to Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg) as Tipperary face up to the Banner challenge on Sunday.

The team lines out as follows;

1. Daragh Mooney - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

2. Joe O'Dwyer - Killenaule

3. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane

4. Donagh Maher - Burgess

5. Seamus Kennedy - St. Marys

6. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

7. Tomás Hamill - Moyne-Templetuohy

8. Brendan Maher - Borris-Ileigh

9. Barry Heffernan - Nenagh Éire Óg

10. Steven O'Brien - Ballina

11. Niall O'Meara - Kilruane MacDonaghs

12. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

13. John O'Dwyer - Killenaule

14. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

15. Aidan McCormack - Thurles Sarsfields

Meanwhile the Tipperary football team to play Longford in Round 4 of the Allianz Football League Roinn 3 encounter in Semple Stadium also on Sunday at 1pm has also been announced by manager Liam Kearns.

Sitting second in the league, Kearns' side will be looking to secure another 2 points to keep their promotion prospects very much alive.

His side lines out as follows;

1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers

3. Paddy Codd - Killenaule

4. Willie Connors - Kiladangan

5. Emmett Moloney - Drom & Inch

6. Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers

7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule

8. Liam Casey - Cahir

9. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

10. Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle

11. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe

12. Brian Fox (Capt.) - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13. Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen

14. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials

15. Philip Austin - Borrisokane