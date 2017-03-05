All South Tipp soccer off - except Cashel u-14 girls in FAI cup semi-final

The weather has forced the postponment of all Tipperary Southern and District League soccer games today Sunday across all the divisions.

Sodden pitches following a week of rain means that league management has called off all ties.

The big game would have been the Premier League top of the table clash between Clonmel Town and St. Michael's, a game that will have a crucial bearing on the league title.

The only game of note taking place today is the FAI u-14 girls cup semi-final between Cashel Town and Dublin visitors Kilmore Celtic at Palmershill.

This is a huge game for the Cashel girls as they are just one game away from an historic appearance in a national final.

The game kicks off at 2pm and the girls deserve every support in their historic bid.

Good luck girls!