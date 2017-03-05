Clonmel RFC's title decider against Abbeyfeale moved to Clanwilliam

Clonmel RFC's crunch league clash with Abbeyfeale today has been moved from their home pitch at Ard Gaoithe to Clanwilliam in Tipperary town.

Heavy rain over the past week has made the Clonmel pitch unplayable for such a key game.

If Clonmel win they will take the Munster Junior League title for the third year in a row - a record.

It is a measure of the consistency of the team that such a remarkable feat is on the cards.

Losing home advantage is a disappointment but the Denis Leamy-coached Clonmel are good enough to make the short trip to Tipp town and claim more silverware.

Kick-off in Clanwilliam is at 2.30pm.

Good luck Clonmel and make it an historic three in a row!