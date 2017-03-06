Tipp hurlers and footballers in action in Thurles double bill on Saturday evening

Tipperary's Allianz National Football League game against Longford, which was postponed last weekend, will now go ahead at Semple Stadium next Saturday evening as the curtain-raiser to the Allianz National Hurling League game between Tipperary and Kilkenny.

The football game starts at 5pm and the referee is Monaghan's Martin McNally.

The Tipp/Kilkenny hurling clash starts at 7pm and Wexford referee James Owens will be in charge.

This game will be shown live on the eir channel.

The Tipp footballers, incidentally, are 7/4 favourites to win Division Three of the National Football League.

Armagh are a 2/1 chance, followed by unbeaten Louth (who currently lead the table and are four points ahead of Tipp, who have a game in hand) at 11/4, Sligo at 6/1 and Longford at 33/1.