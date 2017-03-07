Declan Browne names his Tipperary u-21 team to play Limerick
Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials) lines out at midfield for Tipperary u-21s.
The Tipperary football team to play Limerick in the EirGrid Munster U21 Football Championship Quarter-Final in the Gaelic Grounds tomorrow night, Wednesday March 8th at 7.30pm has been announced by manager Declan Browne.
The team lines out as follows;
1. Charlie Manton - Fethard
2. Willie Connors - Kiladangan
3. Liam Ryan - Clonmel Commercials
4. Colm O'Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan
5. Daire Brennan - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
6. Liam Fahey - Rockwell Rovers
7. Paudie Feehan - Killenaule
8. Danny Owens (Capt.) - Moyle Rovers
9. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
10. Aidan Buckley - St. Patrick's
11. Stephen Quirke - Moyle Rovers
12. Emmet Moloney - Drom & Inch
13. Joe Ryan - Kilmurry
14. Jack Butler - Upperchurch-Drombane
15. Brendan Martin - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
