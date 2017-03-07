Declan Browne names his Tipperary u-21 team to play Limerick

Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials) lines out at midfield for Tipperary u-21s.

The Tipperary football team to play Limerick in the EirGrid Munster U21 Football Championship Quarter-Final in the Gaelic Grounds tomorrow night, Wednesday March 8th at 7.30pm has been announced by manager Declan Browne.

The team lines out as follows;

1.            Charlie Manton - Fethard

2.            Willie Connors - Kiladangan 

3.            Liam Ryan - Clonmel Commercials

4.            Colm O'Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan

5.            Daire Brennan - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6.            Liam Fahey - Rockwell Rovers

7.            Paudie Feehan - Killenaule

8.            Danny Owens (Capt.) - Moyle Rovers

9.            Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

10.          Aidan Buckley - St. Patrick's

11.          Stephen Quirke - Moyle Rovers

12.          Emmet Moloney - Drom & Inch

13.          Joe Ryan - Kilmurry

14.          Jack Butler - Upperchurch-Drombane

15.          Brendan Martin - Kilsheelan-Kilcash