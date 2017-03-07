Declan Browne names his Tipperary u-21 team to play Limerick

The Tipperary football team to play Limerick in the EirGrid Munster U21 Football Championship Quarter-Final in the Gaelic Grounds tomorrow night, Wednesday March 8th at 7.30pm has been announced by manager Declan Browne.

The team lines out as follows;

1. Charlie Manton - Fethard

2. Willie Connors - Kiladangan

3. Liam Ryan - Clonmel Commercials

4. Colm O'Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan

5. Daire Brennan - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6. Liam Fahey - Rockwell Rovers

7. Paudie Feehan - Killenaule

8. Danny Owens (Capt.) - Moyle Rovers

9. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

10. Aidan Buckley - St. Patrick's

11. Stephen Quirke - Moyle Rovers

12. Emmet Moloney - Drom & Inch

13. Joe Ryan - Kilmurry

14. Jack Butler - Upperchurch-Drombane

15. Brendan Martin - Kilsheelan-Kilcash