Athletes in training for duathlon

Organised by the dedicated race committee of Clonmel Triathlon Club, a duathlon will take place on Sunday 26th March at Ferryhouse, Clonmel.

This race is the first Triathlon Ireland sanctioned event to take place in Clonmel.

A duathlon is an endurance event comprising of a run, bike race and a second run. It is a continuously timed event. The person who completes the course in the shortest time is declared the winner.

No special equipment is required to take part in a duathlon. A good pair of runners, a roadworthy bike and helmet are the key items. Suitable clothing for the weather on the day is advisable.

A certain level of fitness is required as each run covers 4 kms, while the bike race is 23 kms. Check out the Facebook page Clonmel Duathlon for training tips. Beginners in this sport are encouraged to enter.

The event also has a relay option so there could be one cyclist and one runner on a team, or two runners and one cyclist.

Race headquarters is the Ferryhouse complex on the Waterford road with ample parking and great facilities such as showers, toilets and changing areas. The Triathlon Club is grateful to Bobby McCormack for the use of the complex.

The 4 kms run course will start in Ferryhouse and athletes will be directed towards Clonmel, turning left and running through Mulcahy Park and left again to bring participants back towards Ferryhouse along the new Greenway by the banks of the River Suir. The course is flat and fast.

Once back at Ferryhouse the athletes will pick up their bikes and begin the 23 kms cycling leg.

The bike course will start by crossing the 330 year-old Sir Thomas Bridge before heading towards Kilsheelan on a very sheltered and undulating road along the foot of the Comeraghs.

A sharp left-hand turn will bring the cyclists through Kilsheelan and left again back towards Clonmel on the main Waterford road. This section of road is flat and fast with a great surface.

At the Bulmers roundabout all athletes will again turn left and begin their second lap on the bike before returning to Ferryhouse to start the second 4 kms running leg. They will finish the race beside the transition area.

The race will start at 12 noon and District Mayor Andy Moloney will get proceedings under way. The athletes will be well looked after with 50 marshals to ensure their enjoyment, along with members of the Gardaí and Civil Defence. The club is also grateful to the County Council for its expert input into the successful staging of the event.

Excellent prizes are on offer and entrants will also receive a goody bag and post- race food. A local physical therapist will be on hand to ease post-race soreness. A DJ will keep things rocking and a bouncy castle and face painting will keep the kids smiling.

All in all it promises to be a great day for race entrants and spectators alike.

Online registration is available at https://www.triathlonireland.com/Events/Race-Calendar/. There will be limited entries available on the day, but competitors are requested to register in advance.

Clonmel Triathlon Club was formed in October 2014. The idea was to put in place swim/bike/run training to facilitate people from Clonmel and surrounding areas with a similar interest and also put in place a solid foundation for the sport to grow in the future.

Since then there has been fantastic interest, with the club’s membership increasing and all training sessions well attended with huge interest in its popular swimming session.