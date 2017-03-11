Tipperary name ten of All Ireland winning team to face Kilkenny

Focusing on round 4 of the Allianz Hurling League, Tipperary manager Michael Ryan has named his starting XV to take on Kilkenny in Roinn 1A in Semple Stadium this Saturday, March 11th at 7pm.

His side includes ten of the starting fifteen which lined out against Kilkenny in last year's All-Ireland Final with recent injury concerns, Donagh Maher and Niall O'Meara also passed fit to start.

The team lines out as follows;

1. Daragh Mooney - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

2. Donagh Maher - Burgess

3. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane

4. Michael Cahill - Thurles Sarsfields

5. Tomás Hamill - Moyne-Templetuohy

6. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

7. Padraic Maher (Capt.) - Thurles Sarsfields

8. Sean Curran - Mullinahone

9. Michael Breen - Ballina

10. Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh

11. Niall O'Meara - Kilruane MacDonaghs

12. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

13. John O'Dwyer - Killenaule

14. Seamus Callanan - Drom & Inch

15. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

Meanwhile the Tipperary football team to play Longford in the refixed Round 4 tie in Roinn 3 of the Allianz Football League also in Semple Stadium at 5pm tomorrow evening has also been announced by manager Liam Kearns and it is the same as that announced for the postponed fixture.

The team lines out as follows;

1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers

3. Paddy Codd - Killenaule

4. Willie Connors - Kiladangan

5. Emmett Moloney - Drom & Inch

6. Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers

7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule

8. Liam Casey - Cahir

9. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

10. Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle

11. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe

12. Brian Fox (Capt.) - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13. Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen

14. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials

15. Philip Austin - Borrisokane