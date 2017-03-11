Tipperary name ten of All Ireland winning team to face Kilkenny
Man of the match in the All Ireland final Seamus Callanan returns to the Tipperary team to face Kilkenny.
Focusing on round 4 of the Allianz Hurling League, Tipperary manager Michael Ryan has named his starting XV to take on Kilkenny in Roinn 1A in Semple Stadium this Saturday, March 11th at 7pm.
His side includes ten of the starting fifteen which lined out against Kilkenny in last year's All-Ireland Final with recent injury concerns, Donagh Maher and Niall O'Meara also passed fit to start.
The team lines out as follows;
1. Daragh Mooney - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
2. Donagh Maher - Burgess
3. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane
4. Michael Cahill - Thurles Sarsfields
5. Tomás Hamill - Moyne-Templetuohy
6. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
7. Padraic Maher (Capt.) - Thurles Sarsfields
8. Sean Curran - Mullinahone
9. Michael Breen - Ballina
10. Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh
11. Niall O'Meara - Kilruane MacDonaghs
12. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
13. John O'Dwyer - Killenaule
14. Seamus Callanan - Drom & Inch
15. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
Meanwhile the Tipperary football team to play Longford in the refixed Round 4 tie in Roinn 3 of the Allianz Football League also in Semple Stadium at 5pm tomorrow evening has also been announced by manager Liam Kearns and it is the same as that announced for the postponed fixture.
The team lines out as follows;
1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers
3. Paddy Codd - Killenaule
4. Willie Connors - Kiladangan
5. Emmett Moloney - Drom & Inch
6. Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers
7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule
8. Liam Casey - Cahir
9. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
10. Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle
11. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe
12. Brian Fox (Capt.) - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
13. Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen
14. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials
15. Philip Austin - Borrisokane
