Tipperary announce football team to play Offaly on Sunday

All Star Michael Quinivan lines out at full forward for Tipperary against Offaly.

The Tipperary football team to play Offaly in Round 5 of the Allianz Football League Roinn 3 in Tullamore at 2pm on Sunday next, March 19th has been announced by manager Liam Kearns.

The team lines out as follows;

1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers

3. Paddy Codd - Killenaule

4. Willie Connors - Kiladangan

5. Emmett Moloney - Drom & Inch

6. Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers

7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule

8. Liam Casey - Cahir 

9. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

10. Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle

11. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe

12. Brian Fox (Capt.) - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13. Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen

14. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials

15. Philip Austin - Borrisokane

Tipperary lie second in the table and a win in Tullamore will edge them closer to promotion, with a crunch tie against table-toppers Louth to follow and then a difficulat away assignment in Armagh.