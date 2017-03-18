Tipperary announce football team to play Offaly on Sunday

The Tipperary football team to play Offaly in Round 5 of the Allianz Football League Roinn 3 in Tullamore at 2pm on Sunday next, March 19th has been announced by manager Liam Kearns.

The team lines out as follows;

1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers

3. Paddy Codd - Killenaule

4. Willie Connors - Kiladangan

5. Emmett Moloney - Drom & Inch

6. Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers

7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule

8. Liam Casey - Cahir

9. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

10. Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle

11. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe

12. Brian Fox (Capt.) - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13. Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen

14. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials

15. Philip Austin - Borrisokane

Tipperary lie second in the table and a win in Tullamore will edge them closer to promotion, with a crunch tie against table-toppers Louth to follow and then a difficulat away assignment in Armagh.