Tipperary ladies football team announced for Offaly showdown

Tipperary have announced for their team for the National Ladies Football league tie against Offaly in Birr this Saturday at 3pm.

Tipperary are top of the table following their victory over Meath and will hope to maintain their good form against another Leinster side.

The team is –

Lauren Fitzpatrick, Ballymacarbry; Siobhan Condon, Aherlow; Emma Buckley, Cahir; Elaine Kelly, Cappawhite; Roisin McGrath, Moyle Rovers; Samantha Lambert, Ardfinnan; Maria Curley, Templemore; Elaine Fitzpatrick, Templemore; Gillan O'Brien, Moyle Rovers; Caoimhe Condon, Brian Borus; Aisling McCarthy, Cahir ; Orla O'Dwyer, Boherlahan; Catherina Walsh, Moycarkey Borris; Mairead Morrissey, Brian Borus; Aishling Moloney, Cahir

Subs – Patricia Hickey, Brian Borus; Roisin Howard, Cahir ; Rachel O'Donnell, Cahir; Laura Dillon, Ardfinnan; Maire Condon, Aherlow; Alison Lonergan, Galtee Rovers; Nicola Loughnane, Thurles Sarsfields; Jennifer Grant, Brian Borus; Aoife Corcoran, Cahir; Eimear Myles, Brian Borus; Niamh Lonergan, Moyle Rovers.