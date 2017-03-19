Five goals salvo as Tipperary ladies prove too good for Offaly

Goals proved crucial for Tipperary ladies footballers as they proved too strong for Offaly on Saturday.

Despite a bright start from Offaly, Tipperary found the net when it mattered most and their 5-7 to 0-7 win makes it five wins from five in Division 3 of the National League.

Offaly led 0-6 to 1-2 at half time and were well worth their advantage. A early goal from Aisling Moloney kept Tipp in touch.

But Tipp improved in the second half with a blistering forward display.

An Alison Lonergan goal put them in front and then further goals from Emma Buckley, Aisling McCarthy and a second from Moloney sealed the win.

It was an impressive display from a Tipp team playing with great confidence this season.