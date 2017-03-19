Five goals salvo as Tipperary ladies prove too good for Offaly
Aisling McCarthy was among the goalscorers for Tipperary.
Goals proved crucial for Tipperary ladies footballers as they proved too strong for Offaly on Saturday.
Despite a bright start from Offaly, Tipperary found the net when it mattered most and their 5-7 to 0-7 win makes it five wins from five in Division 3 of the National League.
Offaly led 0-6 to 1-2 at half time and were well worth their advantage. A early goal from Aisling Moloney kept Tipp in touch.
But Tipp improved in the second half with a blistering forward display.
An Alison Lonergan goal put them in front and then further goals from Emma Buckley, Aisling McCarthy and a second from Moloney sealed the win.
It was an impressive display from a Tipp team playing with great confidence this season.
