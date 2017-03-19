Tipperary dig deep to come from behind to beat Offaly

They may not have been at their best but Tipperary showed grit and resolve to recover from a six point deficit to Offaly in the second half to eventually run out four points winners in their Division 3 clash at Tullamore, 2-15 to 2-11.

The win lifts Tipp to the top of the table, overtaking Louth on scoring difference and they welcome the Wee County to Semple Stadium on Sunday in a top two clash.

There were times against Offaly when a win for Tipp looked unlikely. They failed to match the Leinster side in the opening half - they were playing into a breeze but still just didn't hit their stride.

The Offaly goal was unlucky, the ball coming off goalie Evan Comerford and then bouncing off Shane O'Connell into the net. The score boosted Offaly but a Tipperary goal from Robbie Kiely left just two in it at half time, 1-7 to 1-5.

And when Offaly extended that lead to six in the second half it looked ominous for the visitors.

But they dug deep with a stunning Michael Quinlivan goal sparking the revival.

Tipp were in charge in the closing stages with points from Conor Sweeney, Jack Kennedy, Shane O'Connell, Kevin Fahey and Liam McGrath confirming the win.

Offaly: Alan Mulhall, Seán Pender, James Lawlor, Shane Nally (0-2), Niall Darby, Brian Darby, David Hanlon, Joseph O’Connor (1-0), Eoin Carroll, Seán Doyle (0-1), Michael Brazil, Graham Guilfoyle (0-1), Bernard Allen (0-3, 0-2 frees), Nigel Dunne (0-3, 0-1 frees), Peter Cunningham (0-1). Subs: (45th) Jack Walsh for Seán Doyle, (58th) Jason Gethings for David Hanlon, (59th) Adam Mahon for Joseph O’Connor, (63rd) Ruairí McNamee for Bernard Allen, (70th) Declan Hogan for Shane Nally (black card), (72nd) Willie Mulhall for Nigel Dunne.

Tipperary: Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers), Paddy Codd (Killenaule), Shane O’Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle, 0-1), Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers, 1-1), Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule), Liam Casey (Cahir, 0-1), George Hannigan (Shannon Rovers), Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill, captain), Kevin O'Halloran (Portroe, 0-3, 0-3 frees), Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle, 0-1, 0-1 frees), Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen, 0-4, 0-1 frees), Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials, 1-0), Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers, 0-1). Subs: (4th) Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials) for Jimmy Feehan (blood - reversed 14th minute), (HT) Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials, 0-1) for Liam Boland, (56th) Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials, 0-1) for Bill Maher, (63rd) Willie Connors (Kiladangan) for Shane O’Connell, (66th) Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 0-1) for Liam Casey.

Referee: John Hickey (Carlow).