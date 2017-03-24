Tipperary Hurling and Football teams for this weekend named

Tipperary teams to face Cork in hurling and Louth in football this weekend have been named this evening.

The Tipperary team to play Cork in Round 5 of the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A in Páirc Úi Rinn on Sunday, March 26, at 3pm has been announced by manager Michael Ryan.

The Tipp management hand league debut starts to John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney), Willie Ryan (Clonakenny) and Tommy Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg) while Darren Gleeson (Portroe) returns between the posts for his first start of the current league campaign.

Tipperary Hurling Team

1. Darren Gleeson – Portroe

2. John Meagher – Loughmore-Castleiney

3. James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane

4. Michael Cahill – Thurles Sarsfields

5. Willie Ryan – Clonakenny

6. Tomás Hamill – Moyne-Templetuohy

7. Padraic Maher (Capt.) – Thurles Sarsfields

8. Sean Curran – Mullinahone

9. Kieran Bergin – Killenaule

10. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

11. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs

12. Jason Forde – Silvermines

13. Tommy Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg

14. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

15. Seamus Callanan – Drom & Inch

The Tipperary football team to play Louth in their Round 6 encounter in Division 3 of the Allianz Football League in Semple Stadium, also at 3pm this Sunday, has also been announced by manager Liam Kearns.

Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Willie Connors (Kiladangan) and Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials) all retain their place after being introduced in last Sunday’s fixture.

Tipperary Football Team

1. Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Alan Campbell – Moyle Rovers

3. Paddy Codd – Killenaule

4. Willie Connors – Kiladangan

5. Bill Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6. Robbie Kiely – Carbery Rangers

7. Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule

8. Liam Casey – Cahir

9. Jack Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials

10. Josh Keane – Golden-Kilfeacle

11. Kevin O’Halloran – Portroe

12. Brian Fox (Capt.) – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13. Conor Sweeney – Ballyporeen

14. Michael Quinlivan – Clonmel Commercials

15. Liam McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney