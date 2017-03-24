Tipperary Hurling and Football teams for this weekend named
Three debut starts for hurlers
Tipperary teams to face Cork in hurling and Louth in football this weekend have been named this evening.
The Tipperary team to play Cork in Round 5 of the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A in Páirc Úi Rinn on Sunday, March 26, at 3pm has been announced by manager Michael Ryan.
The Tipp management hand league debut starts to John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney), Willie Ryan (Clonakenny) and Tommy Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg) while Darren Gleeson (Portroe) returns between the posts for his first start of the current league campaign.
Tipperary Hurling Team
1. Darren Gleeson – Portroe
2. John Meagher – Loughmore-Castleiney
3. James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane
4. Michael Cahill – Thurles Sarsfields
5. Willie Ryan – Clonakenny
6. Tomás Hamill – Moyne-Templetuohy
7. Padraic Maher (Capt.) – Thurles Sarsfields
8. Sean Curran – Mullinahone
9. Kieran Bergin – Killenaule
10. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
11. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs
12. Jason Forde – Silvermines
13. Tommy Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg
14. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
15. Seamus Callanan – Drom & Inch
The Tipperary football team to play Louth in their Round 6 encounter in Division 3 of the Allianz Football League in Semple Stadium, also at 3pm this Sunday, has also been announced by manager Liam Kearns.
Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Willie Connors (Kiladangan) and Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials) all retain their place after being introduced in last Sunday’s fixture.
Tipperary Football Team
1. Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
2. Alan Campbell – Moyle Rovers
3. Paddy Codd – Killenaule
4. Willie Connors – Kiladangan
5. Bill Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
6. Robbie Kiely – Carbery Rangers
7. Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule
8. Liam Casey – Cahir
9. Jack Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
10. Josh Keane – Golden-Kilfeacle
11. Kevin O’Halloran – Portroe
12. Brian Fox (Capt.) – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
13. Conor Sweeney – Ballyporeen
14. Michael Quinlivan – Clonmel Commercials
15. Liam McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
