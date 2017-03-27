Tipp will travel to Tullamore for National Hurling League quarter-final against Offaly, with outcome to be decided on the day

Tipperary's National Hurling League quarter-final against Offaly will be played at 4pm at O'Connor Park, Tullamore next Sunday, April 2nd - and the outcome will be decided on the day.

If the teams are level at the end of normal time two periods of ten minutes each extra time will be played. If the sides still can't be separated an additional two periods of five minutes each way extra time will be played.

If extra time fails to produce a winner a free-taking competition will decide the outcome.

Each team will nominate five free takers for the competition. The five players must be chosen from players who have participated in the game, either in normal time or in one of the periods of extra time.

Players who receive a red card in normal time or any of the four periods of extra time are not permitted to participate in the free-taking competition.

Frees will be taken by each of the five players from a position of their choosing on the '65.

Frees will be taken for points only, with no goalkeeper or defenders facing the free-takers.

The game is awarded to whichever team scores more of their five frees.

If the teams are still level then sudden death frees will be taken, using the same five players in order (i.e. the first sudden death free is taken by the player who took the first free for each side, the second sudden death free if required will be taken by the player who took the second free and so on).

If a player scores in sudden death and his direct opponent misses, the game is awarded to the team of the player who has scored.

The sudden death element will continue until such time as there is a definite outcome (i.e. returning to the first player(s) and repeating the sequence again if required).

These rules for finishing the game on the day will apply for all this year's Division One quarter-finals and semi-finals, on a pilot basis.

The winners of the Tipperary/Offaly quarter-final will advance to a semi-final against the winners of the Kilkenny/Wexford quarter-final, which will be played at Nowlan Park at 4pm on Sunday.

Sunday's other quarter-finals will see Galway entertain Waterford at Pearse Stadium, Salthill at 4pm, while Cork will play Limerick at Pairc Uí Rinn at 4pm.

In the Division 1A relegation play-off Clare will face Dublin at Cusack Park in Ennis at 4pm on Sunday.

The semi-finals will be played on April 16th and the final on the following Sunday, April 23rd.