South Tipp under 21 finals fixed for this weekend
Ben Owens (Moyle Rovers) and Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials) in action for their clubs at minor level last weekend.
Wednesday, 29th March
Hall Alarms 2017 U21B Football Championship Play-Off Group 2 at Ned Hall Park at 18:30 Ballingarry V Cahir (Extra-time if needed) Referee: William Barrett.
Friday, 31st March
Hall Alarms 2017 U21B Football Championship Play-Off Group 2 at Cloneen at 18:30 Killenaule V Ballingarry (Extra-time if needed) Referee: Sean Lonergan
At Ned Hall Park at 18:30 Killenaule V Cahir (Extra-time if needed) Referee: Sean Lonergan
Saturday, 1st April
South Tipperary U21A Football Championship Final atv Kilsheelan at13:00 Clonmel Commercials V Moyle Rovers (Extra-time if needed) Referee: Martin Doyle
Sunday, 2nd April
Hall Alarms 2017 U21B Football Championship Final at Cloneen at 13:00 Grangemockler Ballyneale V Killenaule or Cahir or Ballingarry (Extra-time if needed)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on