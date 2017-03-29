South Tipp under 21 finals fixed for this weekend

Ben Owens (Moyle Rovers) and Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials) in action for their clubs at minor level last weekend.

Wednesday, 29th March

Hall Alarms 2017 U21B Football Championship Play-Off Group 2 at Ned Hall Park at 18:30 Ballingarry V Cahir (Extra-time if needed) Referee: William Barrett.

Friday, 31st March

Hall Alarms 2017 U21B Football Championship Play-Off Group 2 at Cloneen at 18:30 Killenaule V Ballingarry (Extra-time if needed) Referee: Sean Lonergan

At Ned Hall Park at 18:30 Killenaule V Cahir (Extra-time if needed) Referee: Sean Lonergan

Saturday, 1st April

South Tipperary U21A Football Championship Final atv Kilsheelan at13:00 Clonmel Commercials V Moyle Rovers (Extra-time if needed) Referee: Martin Doyle

Sunday, 2nd April

Hall Alarms 2017 U21B Football Championship Final at Cloneen at 13:00 Grangemockler Ballyneale V Killenaule or Cahir or Ballingarry (Extra-time if needed)