South Tipp under 21 finals fixed for this weekend

Wednesday, 29th March

Hall Alarms 2017 U21B Football Championship Play-Off Group 2 at Ned Hall Park at 18:30 Ballingarry V Cahir (Extra-time if needed) Referee: William Barrett.

Friday, 31st March

Hall Alarms 2017 U21B Football Championship Play-Off Group 2 at Cloneen at 18:30 Killenaule V Ballingarry (Extra-time if needed) Referee: Sean Lonergan

At Ned Hall Park at 18:30 Killenaule V Cahir (Extra-time if needed) Referee: Sean Lonergan

Saturday, 1st April

South Tipperary U21A Football Championship Final atv Kilsheelan at13:00 Clonmel Commercials V Moyle Rovers (Extra-time if needed) Referee: Martin Doyle

Sunday, 2nd April

Hall Alarms 2017 U21B Football Championship Final at Cloneen at 13:00 Grangemockler Ballyneale V Killenaule or Cahir or Ballingarry (Extra-time if needed)