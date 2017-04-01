Tipperary name twelve of All Ireland final team for Offaly clash

The Tipperary team to play Offaly in the Quarter-Final of the Allianz Hurling League in O'Connor Park, Tullamore on Sunday, April 2nd, at 4pm has just been announced by manager Michael Ryan.

In what is arguably Tipp's strongest line out of the league so far the starting XV includes twelve of the players that started last year’s All Ireland final against Kilkenny.

The team is

1. Darren Gleeson - Portroe

2. John Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney

3. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane

4. Michael Cahill - Thurles Sarsfields

5. Seamus Kennedy - St. Marys

6. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

7. Padraic Maher (Capt.) - Thurles Sarsfields

8. Michael Breen - Ballina

9. Jason Forde - Silvermines

10. Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh

11. Niall O’Meara - Kilruane MacDonaghs

12. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

13. John O'Dwyer - Killenaule

14. Seamus Callanan - Drom & Inch

15. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

Meanwhile the Tipperary football team to play Armagh in their must win Round 7 encounter in Division 3 of the Allianz Football League in the Athletic Grounds, Armagh at 2pm on Sunday has also been announced by manager Liam Kearns and Liam has announced the same starting team as last weekend.

The Tipperary football team lines out as follows;

1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers

3. Paddy Codd - Killenaule

4. Willie Connors - Kiladangan

5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6. Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers

7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule

8. Liam Casey - Cahir

9. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

10. Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle

11. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe

12. Brian Fox (Capt.) - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13. Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen

14. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials

15. Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney