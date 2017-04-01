Tipperary name twelve of All Ireland final team for Offaly clash
The Tipperary team to play Offaly in the Quarter-Final of the Allianz Hurling League in O'Connor Park, Tullamore on Sunday, April 2nd, at 4pm has just been announced by manager Michael Ryan.
In what is arguably Tipp's strongest line out of the league so far the starting XV includes twelve of the players that started last year’s All Ireland final against Kilkenny.
The team is
1. Darren Gleeson - Portroe
2. John Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney
3. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane
4. Michael Cahill - Thurles Sarsfields
5. Seamus Kennedy - St. Marys
6. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
7. Padraic Maher (Capt.) - Thurles Sarsfields
8. Michael Breen - Ballina
9. Jason Forde - Silvermines
10. Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh
11. Niall O’Meara - Kilruane MacDonaghs
12. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
13. John O'Dwyer - Killenaule
14. Seamus Callanan - Drom & Inch
15. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
Meanwhile the Tipperary football team to play Armagh in their must win Round 7 encounter in Division 3 of the Allianz Football League in the Athletic Grounds, Armagh at 2pm on Sunday has also been announced by manager Liam Kearns and Liam has announced the same starting team as last weekend.
The Tipperary football team lines out as follows;
1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers
3. Paddy Codd - Killenaule
4. Willie Connors - Kiladangan
5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
6. Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers
7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule
8. Liam Casey - Cahir
9. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
10. Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle
11. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe
12. Brian Fox (Capt.) - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
13. Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen
14. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials
15. Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
