Tipperary v Wexford - League Semi Final Details

The Tipperary Allianz National Hurling League semi-final v Wexford has been fixed for Sunday, April 16, at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny.

The thrown-in time has yet to be confirmed.

Tipperary overcame Offaly 4-28 to 3-13 yesterday to claim a place in the semi-final.

Limerick and Galway go head to head in the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, in the other semifinal.

Both games will go to extra time if necessary and there will be a winner on the day.

More details on the semi final as we get them.

A full report on yesterday’s match will be in The Nationalist this week.

League semi final will be on Easter Sunday