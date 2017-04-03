Tipperary v Wexford - League Semi Final Details
The Tipperary Allianz National Hurling League semi-final v Wexford has been fixed for Sunday, April 16, at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny.
The thrown-in time has yet to be confirmed.
Tipperary overcame Offaly 4-28 to 3-13 yesterday to claim a place in the semi-final.
Limerick and Galway go head to head in the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, in the other semifinal.
Both games will go to extra time if necessary and there will be a winner on the day.
More details on the semi final as we get them.
A full report on yesterday’s match will be in The Nationalist this week.
