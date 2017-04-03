Nominations announced for South Tipperary GAA Players of the Year

Sunday 16th April will see the 35th edition of the South Tipperary GAA Awards, in the South Tipperary GAA Centre, Clonmel, commencing at 8:30pm.

Hosted by South Tipperary GAA Board, these awards have been synonymous with honouring hurling and football excellence in the division since 1978, and have gained fresh appeal since been re-introduced last year.

Awards from eight categories will be presented, in which the stand-out talented players of last year will be honoured, culminating in the induction of two players of the past into the South Board Hall of Fame.

Nominations Short-List:

Player of the Past Football:

Michael ‘Babs’ Keating (Ardfinnan), Pete Savage (Ardfinnan), Pat Hanrahan (Ballylooby/Castlegrace), Pat Wall (Carrick Swan), Michael O’Connell (Commercials), John McNamara (Commercials), Denis Burke (Fethard), Sean Moloney (Fethard),) Paudie Blythe (Father Sheehys), Dick Strang (Kilsheelan/Kilcash)

Player of the Past Hurling:

Tommy Brennan (Ballingarry), Jerry Tarrant (Cahir), Maurice Grace (Carrick Swan), Jackie Walsh (Carrick Davins), Denis Burke (Fethard), Johnny Hanly (Killenaule), Sean Walsh (Killenaule), John McNamara (Marlfield), Stephen Hennessy (Marlfied), Michael Nugent (Newcastle) Eddie Maher (Skeheenarinky), Tony Smith (St. Marys)

Senior Footballer of the Year 2016:

Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan), Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen), Liam Casey (Cahir), Seamus Kennedy (Commercials), Michael Quinlivan (Commercials), Paddy Codd (Killenaule), Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule), Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers), Peter Acheson (Moyle Rovers).

Senior Hurler of the Year 2016:

Ger Fennelly (Ballingarry), Ian Ivors (Ballingarry), Darren Fahey (Carrick Swan), Aaron Walsh (Carrick Swan), Kieran Bergin (Killenaule), John O’Dwyer (Killenaule), Sean Curran (Mullinahone), Alan Walsh (Mullinahone), Kevin Walzer (Mullinahone).

Young Footballer of the Year 2016:

Conor Cashman (Cahir), Calvin Boland (Commercials), Conal Kennedy (Commercials), Colin English (Father Sheehys), Ben Cooney (Father Sheehys), John Lyons (Grangemockler/Ballyneale), Paidi Feehan (Killenaule)

Young Hurler of the Year 2016:

Micheal Whelan (Carrick Davins), Aaron Dunne (Carrick Swan), Conor Cashman (Cahir), Kieran Barrett (Clonmel Og), Dylan Walsh (Ballingarry), Colin English (Father Sheehys), Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule), Mark Keogh (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Enda Keane (Mullinahone), Niall Hoctor (St. Marys), Kyle Peters (St. Marys).

Intermediate/Junior Footballer of the Year 2016:

Adrian Cleere (Ballingarry), Dickie Norton (Ballingarry), Barry Cooney (Ballylooby/Castlegrace), Colin O’Mahoney (Clonmel Og), Sean Flynn (Father Sheehys), Cian Maher (Fethard), Paul Fitzgerald (Fethard), Gavin Fitzgerald (Fethard), Aiden Buckley (St. Patricks)

Intermediate/Junior Hurler of the Year 2016:

Brian Enright (Cahir), Lee Mackey (Carrick Davins), Patrick Harris (Carrick Davins), David Corcoran (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Danny Lyne (Moyle Rovers), Brian McDonnell (St. Marys), Seamus Kennedy (St. Marys), Tony O’Brien (St. Patricks).