Tipperar minor hurling team for championship clash with Limerick named
As Tipperary embark on their Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship campaign, the starting team to play Limerick in the quarter-final in Semple Stadium, tomorrow night, Wednesday April 5th at 7pm, has been announced by manager Liam Cahill.
It includes five of last year's successful All-Ireland panel with the team lining out as follows;
Eoin Collins ( Drom & Inch), Michael Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields),
Michael Feehan ( Sean Treacys),Jerome Cahill ( Kilruane MacDonaghs),Joe Gunne (St. Marys), Paddy Cadell (Capt.) (JK Brackens), Kieran Breen (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams). Bryan O'Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill), Craig Morgan ( Kilruane MacDonaghs),Conor Bowe ( Moyne-Templetuohy),Jake Morris -(Nenagh Éire Óg), Ray McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)Andrew Ormond ( JK Brackens),Anthony McKelvey ( Moycarkey-Borris),Darragh Woods (Holycross-Ballycahill)
