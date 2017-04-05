WIN - Tipp v Louth Allianz Football League Final Tickets

The GAA is offering two of our lucky readers the chance to win a pairs of tickets for Saturday's Allianz Football League Finals in Division 3 and 4 in Croke Park.

Newly promoted Tipperary footballers will be taking on Louth in the Division 3 final, with a throw in at 5pm.

It's a double-header on the day with the first match the Division 4 final of Wexford v Westmeath.

Allianz Football League Finals Division 3 and 4

Croke Park, Saturday April 8

Wexford vs Westmeath (Division 4, throw-in 3pm)

Louth vs Tipperary (Division 3, throw-in 5pm)

Adult tickets are €20, Juveniles (U16) are €5, available online from gaa.ie/tickets, selected SuperValu and Centra stores nationwide and from Croke Park on match day.

To win just email your name, address and phone number to this address ONLY: clonmelnationalist@gmail.com

Competition closes this Friday, April 7, at 12noon and winners will be contacted on Friday afternoon.

Good luck!