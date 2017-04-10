Tipperary v Wexford on Sunday - important tickets, travel and parking update

Tipperary play Wexford in the National Hurling League semi-final at Nowlan Park on Sunday and Kilkenny County Board have issued guidelines on tickets, parking and travel. The game throws in at 4pm.

The game is all ticket and every individual entering the Ground, including children, will require a ticket.

Ticket Prices: Adults €20 [€15 if purchased before midnight on Saturday, 15th April]; Students/Pensioners €15; Children €5.

Season Ticket Holders can gain admittance through Stile 14-17 on Hebron Road with their Season Ticket Cards.

Wheelchair users should apply to their own County Boards for tickets for this game. Entry for wheelchair users is via Gate 9 on Hebron Road.

Group Passes - €3 per Juvenile - 1 Free Adult for every 10 Juveniles - available by application to Croke Park. Entry to the Ground for Groups will be Stile 28 Ardan O Cearbhaill.

The stands are un-reserved but Stand Specific. There will be no facility to transfer between stands once you enter the Ground. See names of stands from picture above. Please note that 6 sections - Q R S X Y Z - in Ardan Breathnach are uncovered.

Kilkenny County Board are presently arranging Car Parking facilities and at this stage can confirm that O'Loughlin Gaels Ground right beside Nowlan Park will be open for parking and indeed refreshments right throughout the day. They will update further car park details as soon as they are confirmed. Please follow Match Traffic signs from Ring Road on Match Day.

Supporters travelling from the Clonmel/Callan direction are advised to be aware of Road Works close to Kilkenny City. Alternative routes, to avoid possible hold-ups, will be signposted on match day.

All supporters are strongly advised to purchase tickets in advance to avail of discounts and to avoid queues on match day.