Tipperary name Minor Football team to play Cork in the championship

The Tipperary Minor Football team for the Electric Ireland Munster Championship quarter-final against Cork at Semple Stadium tomorrow night, Wednesday (throw-in 7pm) has been named by manager Matt Doherty, and is as follows -

Jack Dolan - Fethard, John Ryan - Boherlahan-Dualla, Stephen Grogan - Cahir, Jack Harney (joint captain) - Moyle Rovers, Ríain Quigley - Moyle Rovers, Paul Devlin - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill, Conall Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials, Jake Flannery (joint captain) - Galtee Rovers, Eanna Mc Bride - JK Brackens, Diarmuid Mulcahy - Moyle Rovers, Shane Ryan - Galtee Rovers, Calvin Boland - Clonmel Commercials, Mark Stokes - Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Ryan Lambe - Clonmel Commercials and Darragh Tynan - Inane Rovers.

