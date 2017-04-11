Tipperary name Minor Football team to play Cork in the championship
Calvin Boland, Clonmel Commercials has been named on the Tipperary team to play Cork in the Munster Minor Football Championship quarter-final in Thurles at 7pm tomorrow night, Wednesday.
The Tipperary Minor Football team for the Electric Ireland Munster Championship quarter-final against Cork at Semple Stadium tomorrow night, Wednesday (throw-in 7pm) has been named by manager Matt Doherty, and is as follows -
Jack Dolan - Fethard, John Ryan - Boherlahan-Dualla, Stephen Grogan - Cahir, Jack Harney (joint captain) - Moyle Rovers, Ríain Quigley - Moyle Rovers, Paul Devlin - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill, Conall Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials, Jake Flannery (joint captain) - Galtee Rovers, Eanna Mc Bride - JK Brackens, Diarmuid Mulcahy - Moyle Rovers, Shane Ryan - Galtee Rovers, Calvin Boland - Clonmel Commercials, Mark Stokes - Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Ryan Lambe - Clonmel Commercials and Darragh Tynan - Inane Rovers.
In other sports news...
South Tipp GAA Players of the Year are named
Important tickets, parking and travel info for Sunday's Tipp V Wexford match
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on