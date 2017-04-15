Barrett and Maher back on Tipperary team for Wexford clash

The Tipperary team to play Wexford in the Allianz Hurling League Semi-Final in Nowlan Park, Kilkenny on Sunday at 4pm has been announced by manager Michael Ryan.

Having come on as a sub in the quarter-final Cathal Barrett returns to his customary position at right corner back for his first start of the league, while Brendan Maher also returns following his recent injury concern.

The Tipperary team lines out as follows;

1. Darren Gleeson - Portroe

2. Cathal Barrett - Holycross-Ballycahill

3. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane

4. Michael Cahill - Thurles Sarsfields

5. Seamus Kennedy - St. Marys

6. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

7. Padraic Maher (Capt.) - Thurles Sarsfields

8. Brendan Maher - Borris-Ileigh

9. Jason Forde - Silvermines

10. Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh

11. Niall O’Meara - Kilruane MacDonaghs

12. Steven O'Brien - Ballina

13. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

14. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

15. Seamus Callanan - Drom & Inch