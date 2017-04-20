Local girl, Mary Jane , to ride in Punchestown Charity Race

Best of Luck to Mary Jane Kearney who will take part in the 2017 Punchestown Kidney Research Fund Charity Race.

This will take place on Saturday, April 29, and is traditionally the last race on the last day of the Punchestown Festival, a meeting regarded as the Irish Cheltenham.

This is the 28th year of the Charity Race and to date €1,385,210 has been raised by the fund.

Incidentally, the week of April 1–8 was Organ Donor Awareness week, organised by the Irish Kidney Association, so it is fitting that this fundraiser takes places at this time.

Mary Jane is preparing well for the race, is concentrating on her fitness and doing all she can to be fit and ready. She says that is has always been her dream to ride in a race and to be able to raise funds for such a worthwhile cause while doing so is an added bonus.

A fundraising campaign is currently underway. A dedicated Charity Race Account has been opened at AIB, Fethard, and also on Justgiving.com (accessed through Mary Jane’s Facebook page).

Should you wish to contribute or if you require any further information please contact Mary Jane (email: maryjanekearney4@gmail.com). Your support would be greatly appreciated.