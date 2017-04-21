FAI Sisters Camp a great success

A good win for Cahir Park U12 Girls with Killenaule 1, Cahir Park 2They were in Killenaule last Saturday to play their preliminary cup draw. Cahir held on to the lead to progress to the next round of the cup. Well done girls.

Cahir Park had the FAI Soccer Sisters Camp during the Easter holidays last week and what a few days the girls had. Over 30 girls from our U12 and U10 teams took part in all kinds of football games.

Cahir Park had a strong representation in the Viking Cup last week which was played in Waterford. Molly Coffey, Shannon Morrissey, Robyn Carey and Ellie O’Sullivan represented Tipp.

Congratulations to Jack Morrissey, Dylan Butler and Dylan Morrissey on your continued call back to the Emerging Talent Programme.

Our Under 8’s took part in a blitz at Clonmel Celtic last Sunday morning along with teams from Clonmel Celtic, Bansha Celtic & St. Michaels. Well done to all involved and many thanks to Clonmel Celtic for hosting it. Our lads played very well and scored loads of goals.

Football For All Blitz

The Cahir Park football for all team had a lovely afternoon in Park Rangers FC where they hosted a Football For All Blitz last week with teams coming from Carrigaline FC, Newcastlewest, Evergreen FC, Cahir Park, and the hosts Park Rangers.Many thanks to Waterford FC players Sean Roche, Shane Griffin, and Darragh Corcoran who presented the prizes to all the teams today.

Our U13’s Reach Tipperary Cup Final with Bansha Celtic 0 Cahir Park 2The team showed great spirit with some players out injured and sick. The lads are looking forward to the final. The lads also headed to Cashel Golf Complex on last Friday night to play Foot Golf.

Our under 12’s travelled to St. Kevin's on last Saturday. It was a very tight game and both teams played very good football. It was 0.0 at half time. Our coaches made a couple of changes at half time and we started to put pressure on and with 5 minutes to go Tom Delaney made a lovely run and gave a perfect cross to Adam Hennessy who scored. This put us up 1-0 and we held on to take all 3 points. Well done lads.