Tipperary name team to play Galway in hurling league final on Sunday

The Tipperary team to play Galway in the Allianz Hurling League Final on Sunday next, at 3.30pm in the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick has been announced by manager Michael Ryan.

With Seamus Callanan ruled out through injury, John O'Dwyer comes into the Tipperary attack, while Michael Breen also returns to the starting lineup.

The Tipperary team therefore lines out as follows;

1. Darren Gleeson - Portroe

2. Cathal Barrett - Holycross-Ballycahill

3. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane

4. Michael Cahill - Thurles Sarsfields

5. Seamus Kennedy - St. Marys

6. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

7. Padraic Maher (Capt.) - Thurles Sarsfields

8. Brendan Maher - Borris-Ileigh

9. Jason Forde - Silvermines

10. Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh

11. Michael Breen - Ballina

12. Steven O'Brien - Ballina

13. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

14. John O'Dwyer - Killenaule

15. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney