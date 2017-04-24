Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore wins Conditional Riders title

Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore has become the first female jockey to win the Conditional Riders’ title.

The success of 25/1 chance Just Call Me at Tipperary on Thursday evening saw the Killenaul native move on to the 32 winner mark for the season and heading into the final few days of the season, she is eight winners clear of Donagh Meyler who only has seven winners remaining as a claiming professional.

Rachael, who only turned professional in March of 2015, enjoyed her most notable success of the season at Naas last month when she landed the Ladbrokes Leinster National Handicap Chase on the Ellmarie Holden-trained Abolitionist.

Nina Carberry

Despite the fact that Nina Carberry hasn’t ridden since announcing her pregnancy in early September, Nina will collect the Mary Hyde Perpetual Cup for Leading Lady Rider with 20 winners.