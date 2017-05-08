Clonmel's Annerville 10k won by local runner Sergiu Ciobanu

Clonmel's Sergiu Ciobanu, running with Clonliffe Harriers, won the Annerville 10K in Clonmel on Sunday from 350 other athletes.

As the athletes approached the first km at the top of Irishtown, Ciobanu was at the head of affairs and he soon moved well clear of the chasing pack.

He maintained a very good pace over familiar streets and roads to come home a very popular and convincing winner in a very good time of 30 mins 27 secs.

Philip Harty of Ferrybank AC was 2nd in 31 mins 59 secs with William Stephen’s of Coolquill AC 3rd in 32 mins 47 secs.

Runners head off on the Annerville 10k.

Rory Sexton of Grange Fermoy AC was 4th in 34 mins 14 secs with David McEvoy of Leevale AC finishing 5th in 34 mins 30 secs.

The Master Men awards were won by - 1st o/40 Tony Harty, Killarney Valley 35:38, 2nd o/40 Dermot Ryan, West Waterford in 36:25, 1st o/45 Sean Percy, Templemore AC in 37:13, 2nd o/45 Conor Fleming, Clonmel AC in 37:34, 1st o/50 Dermot Haye,s Dundrum AC in 34:58, 2nd o/50 Gerard Murray, Rathgormack in 39:09, 1st o/55 Bernard Feery, Fethard AC in 38:57, 2nd o/55 Billy Prout, Clonmel AC 43:25, 1st o/60 James Sullivan, Tipp Town in 42:30, 1st o/65 Con Kelleher, Waterford AC in 49:24 and 1st o/70 Pierce Purcell, Clonmel AC in 89:06.

No need for a babysitter for Anthony Russell as he brings his daughter along on the run.

The Women’s race was also very competitive and recently crowned County Senior Road Champion, Carmel Fitzgibbon of Thurles Crokes ran a great race when coming home a convincing and worthy winner in 38 mins 56 secs with Lorraine Bolster of Mallow AC 2nd in 39 mins 27 secs and Aine Roche of Clonmel AC 3rd in 40 mins 4 secs.

Grainne O'Callaghan of North Cork Ac was 4th in 39 mins 27 secs and Kealey Tideswell of Clonmel AC 5th in 39 mins 30 secs.

Deirdre Durack and Siobhan Luby cross Sir Thomas Bridge.

The Master Women’s awards were won by - 1st 0/35 Suzanne Shine, Clonmel AC in 42:08, 2nd o/35 Edel Roche, Clonmel AC in 43:14, 1st o/40 Sharon Woods, Mallow AC 41:38, 2nd o/40 Benvon Lyons, Waterford AC in 42:19, 1st o/45 Siobhan McHugh, Clonmel AC in 42:44, 2nd o/45 Denise Compton, Dundrum AC in 46:15, 1st o/50 Frances Long, Moyne AC in 49:01, 1st o/55 Julie Tideswell, Clonmel AC in 48:58, 1st o/60 Dee Kaar, Clonmel AC in 65:35.