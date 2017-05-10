Tipperary lady footballers meet Wexford in replay of league final at Birr

Tipperary take on Wexford in the replay of the Ladies National Footbal League Division 3 final at Birr on Sunday.

The game throws in at 2pm.

The first game in Clane ended level with a highly controversial finish.

Tipperary were leading by a point with only secnds left and were awarded a free out which should have secured victory.

But they delayed the kick and the referee overturned the decision, awarding the free to Wexford who equalised on the stroke of full time.

It was a disappointing outcome for Tipperary and they will hope to finish the job this Sunday and secure Division 2 footall next season.