Dundrum hosts West Tipperary minor football finals double bill

The West Tipperary Minor A and B Football Finals go ahead in Dundrum this Sunday, May 14th.

The 33rd Bridge House Golden West Minor B Football Final gets proceedings underway at 1.30pm as Cappawhite Gaels take on Eire Og Annacarty Donohill.

That's followed by the 71st Tipperary Print & Design West Minor A Football Final with a 3pm throw in. Defending champions Galtee/Golden go head to head with Arravale Rovers in a repeat of last year’s decider.

Both sides go into the 'B' final unbeaten having topped their respective groups (winning both) and going on to win their semi-finals.

Cappawhite Gaels defeated Clonoulty/Rossmore and Emly/Treacys to top their group and followed it up with victory over Aherlow Gaels in the semi-final. Eire Og Annacarty Donohill defeated Aherlow Gaels and Rockwell/Rosegreen to top their group and defeated Clonoulty/Rossmore in the semi-final.

Cappawhite have scored 6-32 and conceded 0-22 in their three games to date. Eire Og have scored 3-30 and conceded 0-17 in their three games.

Both sides have yet to concede a goal in this year’s championship. While Eire Og have raised green flags in each of their three games, Cappawhite’s six goals came in their opening two games and they failed to find the net in their semi-final against Aherlow Gaels.

Cappawhite Gaels (Cappawhite & Solohead) will be looking for a first title together and will be playing in just their second final having been beaten by Cashel King Cormacs in last year’s final.

Cappawhite have played in five finals, winning four titles in 1985, 94, 97 and 2003.

Solohead won their sole title in the grade in 1996 –their only final appearance - and ten years previous were also successful in the grade when joined with Eire Og Annacarty Donohill.

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill will be playing in their third final and a first since 2006 when they were defeated by neighbours Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams. Their only sole title in the grade came in 1998 against Clonoulty/Rossmore but were also successful in 1986 when joined by Solohead.

The ‘A’ Final

Two years ago at U16A, the combination of Galtee/Golden had four points to spare over Arravale Rovers when the sides met in the West Final, 1-8 to 0-7.

Like the B Final, both sides go into the final unbeaten. When the sides met in the group phase of the competition a few weeks ago in Bansha they could not be separated drawing 2-9 to 1-12.

Both sides defeated Cashel King Cormacs in the group stage but Galtee/Golden had the better score-difference and went straight through to the final. Arravale Rovers eventually overcame a strong Cashel King Cormacs challenge in the semi to qualify for the final.

Arravale Rovers have scored 3-30 and conceded 3-23 in their three games while their opponents Galtee/Golden have scored 3-23 and conceded 3-19 in their two games.

Arravale Rovers will be playing in their 41st final and looking for title number twenty six having last won the competition in 2013. Arravale Rovers have been involved in the last four finals losing to Galtee Rovers (2014) and Galtee/Golden (2016) and in 2015 they were joined with Eire Og Annacarty Donohill but were unsuccessful against Galtee/Golden.

Galtee/Golden will be playing in their seventh final and looking for their third title in a row. They have won the competition on five previous occasions. Galtee Rovers have six titles in their own right the last coming in 2014 while Golden/Kilfeacle have five titles in their own right the last coming in 2011.

Galtee/Golden will be looking to become just the third team to complete a three in a row of West Minor A Football titles.