In memory of Colin Flynn

The Colin Flynn Memorial U16 Tipperary Cup Final recently at Cooke Park .

The game was between Peake Villa FC and Cahir Park FC. Cahir Park won the game 3.1 and the cup was presented by Rita Flynn,mother of the late Colin Flynn to Cahir captain Oisin Brennan. Well done to Cahir Park FC. The Man of the Match Award went to Cahir Park's No. 2 - Jake Kiely after the game, also presented by Rita Flynn. The Flynn Family would like to sincerely the TSSDL and St. Michaels AFC for all their help on the night. The cup is very special to the Flynn family who themselves are very involved with St. Michaels AFC. This Cup continues to get better every year and Cahir Park were delighted to win it in front of many supporters on the night.