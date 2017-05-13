Fethard & Killusty U11 Community Games Hurling team that lost by just 1 point to Killenaule-Moyglass on Monday May 1. After a well matched and most exciting game the final score was Killenaule 2–4 to Fethard’s 2-3. Back row, from left to right: Rory O’Mahony, Zach Smith, Sean McEvoy, Charlie Walsh, Ben Allen, Danny Hayes, T.J. Keane, Richard Murphy. Front: Criostoir Sheehy, Danny Shelly, Gavin Neville, Sami Laaksonen, Sam Coen and Daniel Barry.