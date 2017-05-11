Valuable experience gained at UL for our swimmers

Nine members of the club, supported by their parents and coaches Elena Klimonov and Michael Foley attended the Munster Division 2 Championships which was held in the National 50m pool of Sport Arena, University of Limerick on the 29-30th April.

This was a qualifying event and each swimmer must have reached a qualifying time within their age group for their respective stroke prior to the Championship. This in itself is a huge achievement as Division 2 qualifying times are difficult to achieve, so well done to each swimmer who qualified: David Carroll (100 Breast), Jack English (100 Back, 200 IM), Gemma Fitzgerald (100 Breast), Sophie Hogan (100 Breast), Clodagh Kissane (100 Back, 100 Breast), Denis Klimonov (100 Fly, 100 Breast, 100 Free, 100 Back, 200 IM, 200 Free), Caoimhe McCormack (100 Back, 200 IM, 200 Free, 100 Breast, 100 Free), Brian O’Donnell (100 Breast), Kate O’Neill (100 Back, 200 IM, 200 Free, 100 Breast, 100 Free)

The Championship proved to be very challenging and tough for our swimmers as they competed in long course (50m) events and our swimmers only train in a 25m pool. They had to learn how to pace their races and apply their stroke technique to demonstrate a steady and fast race, good finish and endurance throughout the two days of the challenging competition, which gave each swimmer a very valuable experience for future long course competitions.

This Championship resulted in 3 individual medals won, so well done to Gemma Fitzgerald (9) who won a bronze in 200m Free and Denis Klimonov (13) bringing home a silver in 100m Breast and bronze in 200m IM. His results secured Denis a place in Munster/Connacht Division 1 Championship in the 200m IM, 100m Free and 100m Breast which is to be held on the 3-4th June at the Sport Arena.

This is an amazing achievement and we wish him the very best of luck at this Championship.

The Club is now preparing for North Munster Championship on 6-7th May hoping to have new achievements and see more swimmers representing Tiger Sharks in forthcoming Munster Connacht Age Groups and All-Ireland Division 2 Championship.