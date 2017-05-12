Brendan Cantwell achieves new PBs at Schools Interpros

Brendan Cantwell qualified to swim at the Irish Schools Interprovincial/Relays at the NAC on Saturday 29th April.

Brendan achieved this qualifying time at the Senior Schools Swim Competition last November in UL. Brendan competed for Munster in 100m Breaststroke and achieved a fantastic personal best with a finishing time of 1.15.95 which consolidates his IAG Championship and Summer Open time for this July.

Brendan also got picked for the Munster Relay Team and once again achieved a new personal best. Great swimming Brendan and the club is very proud of your achievements.

We had 22 swimmers compete at the Munster Division 2 Gala in UL the weekend of April 29/30th supported by Maria Dempsey (coach) and parents. We had a fantastic two days with a amazing 70 personal bests recorded. Well done to Lauren Hurley who won Gold in 200m Backcrawl and Bronze in 200m Breaststroke, Sinead Owens who won Silver in 100m Freestyle and Silver in 100m Butterfly, Ana Li Diggins who won Silver in 100m Breaststroke, Sarah Ni Cheallaigh who won Silver in 200m Backcrawl, Marguerite Buckley who won Silver in 100m Butterfly, Michael Buckley who won Gold in 100m Backcrawl and Bronze in 100m Freestyle, Aislinn Callery who won Silver in 100m Backcrawl and Denis Moskalenko who won Gold in 100m Breaststroke and Silver in 100m Freestyle. A sincere thank you to Maria (coach) for all her technical advice to our swimmers. Thank you to all our parents who covered the officials roster re call steward, time keeper, turn judge and stroke judge. Your help is greatly appreciated by the Club and ensures that the Gala runs smoothly for our swimmers. Lastly but most importantly thank you to our swimmers. Your behaviour was exemplary over the 2 days and you were a credit to the club at all times.

Well done to all our swimmers who competed at the Community Games Finals at the NAC on Saturday May 6th. A great day was had by all with numerous personal bests achieved with Ellen and Michael Buckley making the finals in 50m Butterfly and 50m Backcrawl respectively. A great spirit of camadarie was shown by the Tipperary contingent and is was fantastic to see Clonmel Swimming Club have a very strong field of swimmers competing at National Level. A special mention to Sarah Ni Cheallaigh and Ellen Buckley who have competed in their final year of the Community Games.