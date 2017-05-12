Tipperary name hurling and camogie teams for Primary Games against Cork
Build-up underway for Munster senior hurling clash between Tipperary and Cork.
It will be another week before Michael Ryan names his team to play Cork in the Munster senior hurling championship at Semple Stadium on Sunday, May 21, but Cumann na mBunscol are quick off the mark.
The Tipperary hurling and camogie teams to take on Cork in the Primary Game have been revealed and they are -
Hurling -
Bobby Doheny, Gortnahoe NS
Tom Delaney Cahir Boys NS
James Quinlan Cappawhite NS
Paddy McCormack Borrisoleigh NS
Christopher O'Donnell Ballylooby NS
Jack Collins Ballina NS
Ben Currivan Golden NS
Orrin Mac Sheoin Gaelscoil Thiobraid Arann
Stephen Walsh Two Mile Borris NS
Darragh Fitzpatrick Inch NS
Jimmy Moloney Lahart Ballycahill NS
ROGHNÓIRÍ: Pat Buckley Ayle NS, John Manley Dualla NS, Paddy Kelly Scoil Eoin Naofa NS Roscrea, Joe Carmody Ballagh NS
Camogie -
Kacey Meehan, Ballylooby NS
Charlotte Collier, Kiladangan NS
Abbie Ryan, Clonoulty NS
Lisa O’Connor, St. Isidore’s NS, Boherlahan
Kellie Seacy, Dromakeenan NS
Niamh Costigan, Our Lady of Mercy, Cahir
Robyn Ní Fhainín, Gaelscoil Dúrlas
Orla O’Brien, Anacarty NS
Katelyn Ryan, Cappawhite NS
Abbie Lenihan, Lackamore NS
Gráinne O’Donnell, Gaelscoil Chluain Meala
ROGHNÓIRÍ: Michelle Kelly Clonoulty NS, John Coughlan Scoil Eoin Naofa Roscrea, Siobhán Condon Thomastown NS, Michael Delaney St. Joseph's Templemore.
