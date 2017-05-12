Tipperary name hurling and camogie teams for Primary Games against Cork

Build-up underway for Munster senior hurling clash between Tipperary and Cork.

 

It will be another week before Michael Ryan names his team to play Cork in the Munster senior hurling championship at Semple Stadium on Sunday, May 21, but Cumann na mBunscol are quick off the mark.

The Tipperary hurling and camogie teams to take on Cork in the Primary Game have been revealed and they are -

Hurling - 

Bobby Doheny, Gortnahoe NS 

Tom Delaney Cahir Boys NS

James Quinlan Cappawhite NS 

Paddy McCormack Borrisoleigh NS 

Christopher O'Donnell Ballylooby NS 

Jack Collins Ballina NS

Ben Currivan Golden NS 

Orrin Mac Sheoin Gaelscoil Thiobraid Arann

Stephen Walsh Two Mile Borris NS 

Darragh Fitzpatrick Inch NS 

Jimmy Moloney Lahart Ballycahill NS 

ROGHNÓIRÍ: Pat Buckley Ayle NS, John Manley Dualla NS, Paddy Kelly Scoil Eoin Naofa NS Roscrea, Joe Carmody Ballagh NS

 Camogie -

Kacey Meehan, Ballylooby NS

Charlotte Collier, Kiladangan NS

Abbie Ryan, Clonoulty NS

Lisa O’Connor, St. Isidore’s NS, Boherlahan

Kellie Seacy, Dromakeenan NS

Niamh Costigan, Our Lady of Mercy, Cahir

 Robyn Ní Fhainín, Gaelscoil Dúrlas

Orla O’Brien, Anacarty NS

 Katelyn Ryan, Cappawhite NS

Abbie Lenihan, Lackamore NS

Gráinne O’Donnell, Gaelscoil Chluain Meala

ROGHNÓIRÍ: Michelle Kelly Clonoulty NS, John Coughlan Scoil Eoin Naofa Roscrea, Siobhán Condon Thomastown NS, Michael Delaney St. Joseph's Templemore. 