Tipperary team announced for ladies league final replay against Wexford
Tipperary manager Shane Ronayne names an unchanged side.
Tipperary lady footballers will play Wexford in the Lidl National Football League Final Replay in St. Brendan's Park, Birr, Co. Offaly on Sunday, May 14th at 2pm.
Shane Ronayne, Tipperary Ladies Football Manager has named his team, keeping with the same line out as for the Final on April 29th.
The team is -
1 Lauren Fitzpatrick, Ballymacarbry
2 Bríd Condon, Aherlow
3 Siobhan Condon, Aherlow
4 Elaine Kelly, Cappawhite
5 Maria Curley, Templemore
6 Samantha Lambert, Ardfinnan
7 Emma Buckley, Cahir
8 Elaine Fitzpatrick, Templemore
9 Jennifer Grant, Brian Borus
10 Orla O'Dwyer, Boherlahan
11 Aisling McCarthy, Cahir
12 Gillan O'Brien, Moyle Rovers
13 Caomihe Condon, Brian Borus
14 Aishling Moloney, Cahir
15 Mairead Morrissey, Brian Borus
Subs -
16 Patricia Hickey, Brian Borus
17 Catherina Walsh, Moycarkey Borris
18 Eimear Myles, Brian Borus
19 Niamh Lonergan, Moyle Rovers
20 Roisin McGrath,Moyle Rovers
21 Rachel O'Donnell, Cahir
22 Laura Dillon, Ardfinnan
23 Maire Condon, Aherlow
24 Alison Lonergan, Galtee Rovers
25 Nicola Loughnane, Thurles Sarsfields
26 Aoibhe O'Shea, Mullinahone
27 Aoife Corcoran, Cahir
28 Roisin Howard, Cahir
29 Sarah Everard, Moyle Rovers
30 Shauna Quirke, Cappawhite
