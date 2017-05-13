Tipperary team announced for ladies league final replay against Wexford

Tipperary lady footballers will play Wexford in the Lidl National Football League Final Replay in St. Brendan's Park, Birr, Co. Offaly on Sunday, May 14th at 2pm.

Shane Ronayne, Tipperary Ladies Football Manager has named his team, keeping with the same line out as for the Final on April 29th.

The team is -

1 Lauren Fitzpatrick, Ballymacarbry

2 Bríd Condon, Aherlow

3 Siobhan Condon, Aherlow

4 Elaine Kelly, Cappawhite

5 Maria Curley, Templemore

6 Samantha Lambert, Ardfinnan

7 Emma Buckley, Cahir

8 Elaine Fitzpatrick, Templemore

9 Jennifer Grant, Brian Borus

10 Orla O'Dwyer, Boherlahan

11 Aisling McCarthy, Cahir

12 Gillan O'Brien, Moyle Rovers

13 Caomihe Condon, Brian Borus

14 Aishling Moloney, Cahir

15 Mairead Morrissey, Brian Borus

Subs -

16 Patricia Hickey, Brian Borus

17 Catherina Walsh, Moycarkey Borris

18 Eimear Myles, Brian Borus

19 Niamh Lonergan, Moyle Rovers

20 Roisin McGrath,Moyle Rovers

21 Rachel O'Donnell, Cahir

22 Laura Dillon, Ardfinnan

23 Maire Condon, Aherlow

24 Alison Lonergan, Galtee Rovers

25 Nicola Loughnane, Thurles Sarsfields

26 Aoibhe O'Shea, Mullinahone

27 Aoife Corcoran, Cahir

28 Roisin Howard, Cahir

29 Sarah Everard, Moyle Rovers

30 Shauna Quirke, Cappawhite