Cappawhite Gaels make it second time lucky in West Tipp minor B final

Cappawhite Gaels make amends for last year’s final defeat when they got the better of a dogged Eire Og Annacarty Donohill side in the Bridge House Golden West Minor B Football Final in Dundrum on Sunday, 3-7 to 1-5.

The Gaels had a dream start when William Barry received a pass from Robbie Quirke who had done all the running and Barry made no mistake when one on one with Aaron Tuohy.

Barry and Quirke then added points as Cappawhite Gaels led by five after just six minutes.

Connie Bradshaw got Eire Og off the mark with a point from play but Cappawhite Gaels continued to cause problems at the other end. Ryan Renehan added a point before he set up William Barry for Cappawhite Gaels second goal on the ¼ mark.

The second quarter was a quiet affair on the scoreboard. William Barry extended the Gaels advantage with a point from play. Eire Og were dealt a blow before half time when Paulin Devlin left the field due to injury though they finished the half well, with Connie Bradshaw kicking two points from frees. Cappawhite Gaels ahead at the break 2-4 to 0-3.

Eire Og came out a more determined side in the second half and when Connie Bradshaw was brought down they were awarded a penalty. Aidan Griffin stepped up and tucked away the penalty reducing the deficit to four points. The goal was quickly followed by a point from Liam Og O’Dwyer.

The Gaels had chances but kicked a series of wides until Ryan Renehan added their first point of the half on twenty minutes. William Barry followed with another three minutes later as the Gaels looked to have weathered the storm.

The Cappawhie Gaels team that won the West Tipperary MFC 'B' title with victory over Eire Og Annacarty.

The icing was put on the victory when a high ball in to the area from Fionn Brady was met by a fist from Ryan Renehan for Cappawhite’s third green flag. Aidan Griffin replied with a free for Eire Og but it was Cappawhite Gaels day as they won a first title on a final score of 3-7 to 1-5.

Cappawhite Gaels: Dara McCarty, Cian Murray, Cian Ryan, Ciaran Doody, Gearoid Ryan B, Philip Gantley, Seamus Burns, Colm O’Dwyer, Denis O’Shea, Fionn Brady, Robbie Quirke (0-2,(0-1f)), Brendan Murphy, Pakie Barry, Ryan Renehan (1-2), William Barry (2-3)

Subs Used: Mikey O’Brien, Diarmuid Duggan, Oscar Allen

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill: Aaron Tuohy, Paul Bourke, Cian Mooney, Ciaran Loughman, Stephen McDonald, Stephen O’Brien, David Fox, Liam Og O’Dwyer (0-1), Connie Bradshaw (0-3,0-2f)), Aidan Griffin (1-1f), Paul Devlin, Jordan Hayes, Paudie Bradshaw, Arnold O’Dwyer, Jack Kingston

Subs Used: Sean Ryan

Referee: Sean Bradshaw (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)