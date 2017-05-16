Oisin Ryan goal seals South Tipperary Minor 'B' football title for Ardfinnan

Ardfinnan claimed the South Tipperary MFC 'B' title with a well deserved 1-10 to 0-5 win over Anner Gaels on a wet and greasy pitch at Marlfield.

It was a closely contested game until the final ten minutes when Ardfinnan pulled away to claim the title

With both sides struggling in the difficult conditions it took 11 minutes for the first score to arrive through an Alan Walsh free for Ardfinnan.

Anner Gaels now began to dominate but found it hard to break down a resolute Ardfinnan defence and along with poor shooting it meant that they could only manage three points, two Jack Dolan frees and the other from Robert Hackett .

Alan Walsh replied with another free. Indeed the winners could have been ahead but Darragh O'eary’s effort went across the goal and wide. The half time score was Anner Gaels 0-3 Ardfinnan 0-2 .

Ardfinnan started the second half as they finished the first and Oisin Ryan had a goal effort well saved by Gaels keeper Darragh Hurley.

But he was not to be denied a few minutes later when finding the net after a fine run through the middle.

Anner Gaels again responded with a Jack Ward point to leave minimum between the sides, but again they found scores hard to get as the winners defence continued to dominate and they again were guilty of poor shooting.

Another two Alan Walsh frees followed by an Oisin Ryan effort from a Darragh O'Leary 45 put five between the sides as we entered the final ten minutes.

Jack Ward had the Gaels' final point to leave four between the sides. But Ardfinnan were now dominant and had the final fouir points from Darragh O'Leary, sub Tadhg Burke Luke O'Brien and an Alan Walsh 45 to run out winners.

After the game South Board Chairman Michael Cooney presented the Dick Cummins cup to Ardfinnan captain Dylan Nugent

Scorers, Ardfinnan, Alan Walsh (0-6 4F 145); Oisin Ryan (1-1); Luke O'Brien, Tadhg Burke and Darragh O'Leary (0-1) each.

Anner Gaels, Jack Dolan (0-2F); Jack Ward (0-2); Robert Hackett (0-1).

Ardfinnan - E Cowan, K Hogan, J Condon, C O'Leary, C Fahey, J Condon, M Walsh, D O'Leary, J Covney, A Walsh, O Ryan, K Lambert, L O'Brien, D Nugent, D O'Brien. Subs -used: J Betts. T Burke

Anner Gaels - D Hurley, H Butler, M Boland, D Murphy, C Harrington, C Duggan, E Ryan, J Dola,n B O' Dwyer, J Ward, R McCormack, J McCormack, F Meagher, J Broderick, R Hackett. Subs Used - S Crotty, S Ryan, R Walsh.

Referee - Jason Lyons