Jason Forde loses appeal and is out of Tipperary team for Cork showdown

Jason Forde will miss Tipperary's Munster senior hurling championship clash with Cork at Semple Stadium on Sunday after losing his appeal against a one match suspension.

It is expected that Tipperary not take the case to the Disputes Resolution Authority.

Forde picked up a two match ban following his confrontation with Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald in the league semi-final in Nowlan Park.

Forde was charged with 'contributing to a melee'.

The Central Hearings Committee halved the ban but Tipperary wanted it removed completely.

The decision will upset manager Michael Ryan's selection plans for Sunday, with fitness doubts already hanging over Michael Cahill and Bonner Maher.