Tipperary build up to Community Games Finals

A meeting of Tipperary Community Games will take place in the Anner Hotel, Thurles, on Wednesday 24th May.

It is requested that all areas with tracksuits and singlets from the National Finals to please return them to this meeting.

The meeting will finish organising the County GAA Finals and to organise County Athletics Finals

May 27, GAA County Finals, Semple Stadium, Thurles.

June 11, County Athletics Finals, Templemore Track,

July 1, Munster Finals, Limerick.

All Areas that have winning trophies from last year (County/ Munster/National) should return them to this meeting or organise to have them brought back please.

Fethard and Killusty Community Games will hold their Area Athletics on Wednesday, May 24th in Fethard Community Sportsfield, Killenaule Road at 6pm.

