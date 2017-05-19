Tennis Marathon and Open Day on Sunday

There will be an open day and tennis marathon all day at the grounds of the County club in St Michael Street, Tipperary town on Sunday, May 21.

Aspiring or existing players will be most welcome to come along and play tennis for an hour or more any time between 10am in the morning and 10pm that evening. It is planned that tennis will be played continuously for the 12 hours.

With summer on the way and Rolland Garros and Wimbledon just around the corner, it is a suitable time to dust off the racket and experience Tipperary’s own clay courts yet again or for the first time.

For the sum of €10, you will get tennis, refreshments and the chance to show your prowess, should you wish, in a serving accuracy competition. Please contact John by phone or text at 087 6796179 for further details.