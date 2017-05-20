Rock climbing in Tipperary for the summer!

After some great rock-climbing in Ballykeefe Amphitheatre last week, the climbing continues this coming Tuesday evening.

Departure point (weather permitting) is from opposite the Horse & Jockey Hotel at 6.15pm. New climbers are welcome (we do have some spare equipment for those new to the activity, but they may need to share it with others during the evening).

While we do not offer formal training, we will introduce newcomers to the use of basic climbing gear, safety, and climbing techniques.

Next Sunday, 21 May, A & B walks will leave from opposite the fire station in Cashel at 11am.

As always, new walkers are welcome; just make sure to have a packed lunch and suitable clothing (including rain gear and suitable footwear – strong walking shoes or boots for the ramble, boots for the mountain walks). A change of clothes and footwear for after the walk is also important.

Last Sunday we had 39 walkers out. The Ramble with Brid Bourke took place around the Leafy Loop in Durrow, the C walkers with Kate Fahey did the loop from Carey’s Castle taking in Long Hill above Clonmel and the Josephine Tobin led a circuit of Knockanaffrin, beginning from the scout hut. A great day out in windy but mostly dry conditions

For further information about all upcoming events, visit us on www.midtipphillwalkers.ie , on Facebook, or call Dan Condren at 087 2273082.