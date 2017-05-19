Tipperary team to face Cork named

The Tipperary team that will meet Cork in Semple Stadium, in their first match of the Munster Championship, has been named tonight (Friday).

Michael Ryan has made one change from the team that won the corresponding fixture last year - John O’Keeffe comes in for injured Michael Cahill.

Starting 15

1. Darren Gleeson – Portroe

2. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill

3. James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane

4. John O’Keeffe – Clonoulty-Rossmore

5. Seamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s

6. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

7. Padraic Maher (Capt.) – Thurles Sarsfields

8. Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh

9. Michael Breen – Ballina

10. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

11. Sean Curran – Mullinahone

12. Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

13. John O’Dwyer – Killenaule

14. Seamus Callanan – Drom & Inch

15. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

