Tipperary team to face Cork named
Senior Hurling Championship Opener
Tipperary Senior Hurlers start their Championship campaign on Sunday
The Tipperary team that will meet Cork in Semple Stadium, in their first match of the Munster Championship, has been named tonight (Friday).
Michael Ryan has made one change from the team that won the corresponding fixture last year - John O’Keeffe comes in for injured Michael Cahill.
Starting 15
1. Darren Gleeson – Portroe
2. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill
3. James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane
4. John O’Keeffe – Clonoulty-Rossmore
5. Seamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s
6. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
7. Padraic Maher (Capt.) – Thurles Sarsfields
8. Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh
9. Michael Breen – Ballina
10. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
11. Sean Curran – Mullinahone
12. Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
13. John O’Dwyer – Killenaule
14. Seamus Callanan – Drom & Inch
15. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
