Winners keep coming for Rachael Blackmore

Two days before her double in Clonmel on Thursday, Killenaule's Rachael Blackmore was on the mark again in Killarney.

Cloyne, County Cork trainer Denise O’Shea and Blackmore landed their first success on the Flat when Supreme Vinnie got the better of easy-to-back 11/8 favourite Aydoun to win the conditions’ race at Killarney on Tuesday. Blackmore had previously won three races over hurdles on the eight-year-old and she overcame a little trouble in running to win snugly on the 14/1 shot.

The champion conditional rider partnered 9/2 chance Nicaragua to success in the opening maiden hurdle in Clonmel and followed up on 14/1 chance Milen Dollar Man which ran out a cosy winner of the 2m3f handicap. hurdle for Templemore, County Tipperary trainer Bill Harney